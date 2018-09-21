"Be there or be square" Snoop Dogg says ahead of Reedley performance

Snoop Dogg just gave Reedley a shout-out ahead of his performance tomorrow.The Wakehouse posted this video on its Facebook page this week where Snoop Dogg says, "Reedley California, Wakehouse this Saturday. DJ Snoopadelic. Be there or be square. Ya, dig!"His performance caused quite the buzz since many were shocked he'd be coming to such a small town.In fact, the venue had to clarify that it was the real Snoop Dogg performing.