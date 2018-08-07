COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelorette:' Garrett Yrigoyen, Becca Kurfin talk about future after finale

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Becca and Garrett about their big move to California and their future.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"The Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin gave out her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen! The happily engaged couple took some time out to speak about what's next for them, following their appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"I think it would just be a fun adventure to live somewhere else, and he has family in California so we would still be near them, but we still have to figure out where, what we're going to do, everything like that," Becca said.

They plan to take the next few months to travel to each other's respective cities and get to know each other better.

Interestingly enough, they aren't ruling out a return to reality television. Becca revealed that she grew up dancing and Garrett joked that if he had a few cocktails, "I'll swing her around a few times!" So perhaps a stint on "Dancing with the Stars" could be in their future.

On "After the Final Rose" Chris Harrison and ABC revealed that they were being given a return trip to Thailand. Becca and Garrett said that they would like to use that as a one-year anniversary trip perhaps.

Despite tries to get them to nail down a timeline for their future wedding, Becca and Garrett said that they just plan to spend their time going forward enjoying being engaged, and reiterated that they are so excited to be moving in together at last.

They also revealed the little habits they've learned about each other since filming ended, Garrett shares his thoughts behind the proposal, and Becca shows off her amazing Neil Lane three-stone diamond engagement ring all in the video interview above!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettebecca kufrinbacheloretteABCcominguproses
Related
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
COMINGUPROSES
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News