OSCARS

Best looks of the 2019 Oscars red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

More like Oscars 'Metallic' Carpet! Did you catch sparkle and glam? Who was your favorite look of the night?

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Here is a list of the best red carpet looks for the 2019 Oscars, according to fashion expert and model Roshumba Williams.

The most fun dresses were worn by Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan and Sarah Paulson.

Sarah Paulson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gemma Chan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



Those with the best bardot neckline were Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Octavia Spencer.

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Constance Wu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The best dressed men of the night were Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa and Henry Golding.

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Henry Golding arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The shining stars with the best shimmery looks were Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.

Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The glamorous actresses with the best old Hollywood looks were Lady Gaga, Regina King and Charlize Theron.

Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Regina King attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Charlize Theron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.



The ultimate best looks of the night were Regina King, Gemma Chan and Chadwick Boseman.

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gemma Chan attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmercedes-benz usa oscarsOscarsfashioncelebrity
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
How the Oscars made history this year
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
How the Oscars made history this year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies release mugshot of DUI driver from crash that killed 8-year-old boy
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
Roadway closed as SWAT serves search warrant at Clovis residence
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Show More
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Deputies recover all victims' bodies in Tehachapi Mountains plane crash
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
More News