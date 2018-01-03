CALIFORNIA

Beyonce announced as headliner for Coachella 2018

Beyonce arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been unveiled and the rumors about Beyoncé headlining have been confirmed.

There was speculation of her return after she backed out last year due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir.

Here's a look at the lineup for the two-weekend festival in April.

On Friday Night, The Weeknd will perform as well as R&B singer and songwriter SZA.

Saturday night will feature the highly anticipated Beyoncé, HAIM and Tyler the Creator.

Festival goers get the chance to see Eminem, Cardi B and Miguel on Sunday night.



For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.coachella.com.
