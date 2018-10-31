HALLOWEEN

Beyonce dresses as Phoni Braxton

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce dresses as Phoni Braxton. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 31, 2018.

Bogus Braxton. Phony Toni.

Whatever you want to call her, the photo posted on Instagram Tuesday night wasn't of the 90's singer.



It's actually Beyonce showing off her epic Halloween costume 'Phoni Braxton.'

Queen Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

The singer sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans.

A short pixie wig completed the look.

Braxton jokingly tweeted that Beyonce looks better than she does on her own album cover.

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbeyoncehalloween
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Fresno Co. Multiples Club trick-or-treats through Old Town Clovis
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
Cartoon Network Hotel opening in Pennsylvania next summer
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
Tiffany Haddish to bring stand-up tour #SheReady to Fresno in March
KISS is coming to the Save Mart Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of stolen items
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Several Fresno Police Officers and Detectives honored for their heroic acts
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Show More
North Carolina mom charged after leaving her 2 children on side of the road, police say
North Carolina mom claims her son was 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Fresno State ranked #23 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Fresno expected to roll back water fines for October
More News