Beyonce drops 'Spirit,' new 'Lion King' song, as film premieres

Just as Queen Bey ruled at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, she also dropped a new song called "Spirit," which will be on the soundtrack.
Beyonce will voice Nala in the new live-action take on the '90s animated classic alongside Donald Glover's Simba. We already got to hear her take on "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" when that audio was released last month.
The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.
"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
