Beyoncé Netflix 'Homecoming' documentary debuts with surprise album

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5252528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at Texas Southern University receive free tickets to see "Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé".

List👏🏾en👏🏾 if Beyonce drops an album along with this #Homecoming doc this will be me in my room lit pic.twitter.com/bthAEwkO7y — Lolo (@loloradio_) April 17, 2019

Me being prepared for the album, world tour, merch, and whatever else Beyonce THOUGHT she would surprise me with #BeyonceHomecoming #homecoming pic.twitter.com/RsHOTltOza — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) April 17, 2019

me acting like I ain't already have beychella on my phone when Beyoncé finally releases it as an album. pic.twitter.com/opdrOjoRQS — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) April 16, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4285187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beyonce awards Houston woman college scholarship

Beyoncé did it again.Many who stayed up late to catch her new Netflix documentary, also found out Queen Bey dropped a new album.The album is a live version of her Coachella concert, which is the focus of the Homecoming Documentary.Beyonce was the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. The live album is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.The Beyhive was thrilled.