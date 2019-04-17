Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé Netflix 'Homecoming' documentary debuts with surprise album

Beyoncé did it again.

Many who stayed up late to catch her new Netflix documentary, also found out Queen Bey dropped a new album.

The album is a live version of her Coachella concert, which is the focus of the Homecoming Documentary.

RELATED: TSU students get an early look at Beyoncé's new documentary 'Homecoming'
EMBED More News Videos

Students at Texas Southern University receive free tickets to see "Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé".



Beyonce was the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. The live album is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

The Beyhive was thrilled.





RELATED: Beyonce and Jay-Z give $100,000 scholarship to Galveston student during Houston concert
EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce awards Houston woman college scholarship

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncenetflix
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News