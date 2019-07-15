movie news

Beyonce, Jay-Z chat up Harry and Meghan at 'Lion King' London premiere

LONDON -- From Beyonce to the royal family, the European premiere of Disney's live-action "The Lion King" remake was about as star-studded as it gets on Sunday evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening, walking in as "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" played.

In a post to their Instagram account, the royals later said Disney had made a donation to their upcoming environmental preservation initiative as part of a conservation campaign to protect lions across the African continent.



It was reportedly the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had met the Carters. The two couples were photographed shaking hands and chatting next to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Elton John, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key were also among those in attendance.

EMBED More News Videos

From Beyonce to the royal family, the London premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" was about as star-studded as it gets on Sunday evening.



Speaking at the film's opening, Rogen said he was looking forward to meeting Britain's royal family and that it would be a "very interesting, unique experience."

Rogen voices the part of Pumbaa, the warthog. He said he was relieved that his humor could translate into a child-friendly film.

"I'm bubbling over with excitement. I just really can't wait. I've been practicing my protocol -- you've got to shake the hand. I'm really looking forward to it," Key said when asked about the opportunity to meet the royals.

"The Lion King" opens in the United States on July 18, 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyalsbeyoncemovie newssocietydisneyprince harrymeghan marklelion kingu.s. & worldlondon
MOVIE NEWS
Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
Natalie Portman will play female Thor in new Marvel film
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News