Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center

Cheryl Bielewicz has a feeling inside her bones. A feeling she can't stop."I've got this feeling in my body. Get up and dance, dance, dance. I've got this feeling in my body. Go Justin!" sang Bielewicz.For this Justin Timberlake fan, the only cure is watching the "Man of the Woods" in concert at the Save Mart Center."I'm a huge fan, huge fan," she said. "I listen to his music all the time, we were just on party bus going to Vegas, and we listened to his music a lot."Bielewicz isn't the only one who will be waiting in line for tickets. Over the next few months, multiple big-name artists will be making their way to the venue. Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, and Kelly Clarkson to name a few. Sean McElhinney Interim General Manager at the Save Mart Center said it's the people that are attracting high caliber artists to the Valley."The promoters need to go to a place where people are going to buy the tickets, and the valley has definitely stepped up and supported the shows we brought," said McElhinney.He says when the recession hit, ticket sales went down and artists decided not to stop in Fresno. Now they've bounced back and hope they can keep the momentum going."Word of mouth just gets there, that hey, Fresno is back. We are back on the map," he said. "People are now looking towards us and a lot of times we don't have availability."One of the most anticipated concerts is Justin Timberlake. Tickets are now on sale, but J-T won't be making his stop in Fresno until December.This means Bielewicz will have to settle for her playlist for now.