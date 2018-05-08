MOVIE

Excellent News! 'Bill & Ted' Part 3 in the works

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea. (Orion Pictures)


'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea. It's been nearly 30 years since the time-traveling teens first hit the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter says a third Bill & Ted installment is firmly in the works. 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' hit theaters in 1989 and became a huge box office phenomenon. The new movie will be called 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' and will focus on the iconic duo and their new roles as middle-aged dads.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," said Reeves and Winter in a statement to THR. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!"
