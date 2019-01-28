ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free Black History Month screenings

WAKANDA FOREVER: Audience members of all ages can get a free ticket to see 'Black Panther,' but you need to book it ASAP! (Disney)

As 'Black Panther' continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will have a second chance to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.

Marvel announced Monday 'Black Panther' will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.

Click here to claim your free 'Black Panther' tickets and to see a list of participating theaters.

Iger also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest minority education organization.

'Black Panther' took home the Screen Actor Guild Awards' top honor on Sunday, putting the film in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
