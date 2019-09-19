LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been years since Lemoore Naval Air Station last hosted an air show.
But it's back - and the Blue Angels of the United States Navy are ready to impress both military families and the general public.
"If you like the sound of jet noise and love to see high speeds, this is the weekend to be out there," said Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson, who plans to go to the show on Sunday.
It's technically in the county, but he knows the event will benefit the city.
"We're expecting full hotels, full restaurants this weekend," Olson said. Retail-wise, our gas stations should do well, people coming in and leaving the community."
Between the air show and this weekend's competition at the Surf Ranch, The Vineyard Restaurant in Lemoore is expecting a boost in business.
And they're excited to debut their newer, bigger bar.
"We are bringing in extra staffing and hopefully now that we have our bar available-we expanded our bar-so we'll be bringing in some full-time bartenders," said Lucy Jones.
Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino is totally booked this weekend-a majority of those guests are going to the Surf Ranch event.
But marketing director Rojelio Morales encourages anyone going to the air show, to see what's new at the palace.
"It's been (years) since the air show has been out here," Morales said. "Well, if you haven't been to the casino in five to ten years, come on out. I'm pretty sure we have something for you, in terms of entertainment."
The air show is free and open to the public.
Festivities start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the Blue Angels taking flight after 2:30 in the afternoon.
Click here for more information.
Blue Angels land in Lemoore ahead of Air Show
BLUE ANGELS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News