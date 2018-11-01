ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Seger to come to the Save Mart Center in February

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bob Seger is coming the Save Mart Center in his final tour that will celebrate five decades of rock n roll.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. and prices range from $98 to $125.

Seger's concert career has taken him from high-school gyms and remote Midwest bars to the country's biggest arenas. Now, after 56 years of live performing, the iconic Detroit rock singer is taking his final bow.

Seger announced his last tour - a run with the Silver Bullet Band that will launch Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids and stop in Fresno on Feb. 12, 2019.

At 73, he's turning the final page on a concert legacy that began as a teenager in southeastern Michigan. While he may continue recording, Seger says this is the end of his touring career.

For ticket information visit ticketmaster.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertrock musicsave mart centerFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
Cartoon Network Hotel opening in Pennsylvania next summer
Tiffany Haddish to bring stand-up tour #SheReady to Fresno in March
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Fergie Remix Challenge is the latest social media dance craze
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
Show More
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
Man rescued from Central Fresno canal
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
More News