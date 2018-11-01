Bob Seger to come to the Save Mart Center in February

Bob Seger is coming the Save Mart Center in his final tour that will celebrate five decades of rock n roll.Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. and prices range from $98 to $125.Seger's concert career has taken him from high-school gyms and remote Midwest bars to the country's biggest arenas. Now, after 56 years of live performing, the iconic Detroit rock singer is taking his final bow.Seger announced his last tour - a run with the Silver Bullet Band that will launch Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids and stop in Fresno on Feb. 12, 2019.At 73, he's turning the final page on a concert legacy that began as a teenager in southeastern Michigan. While he may continue recording, Seger says this is the end of his touring career.For ticket information visit ticketmaster.com