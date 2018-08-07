'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --We now know the winning bidder for the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City -- cable network HGTV is the buyer.
🎶Here’s the story🎵— HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018
Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mgOqTeasRW
The announcement made Tuesday morning.
Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house was accepted - only to later find out he was apparently outbid last weekend.
With a heavy heart I post this... 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018
Bass took to twitter in response to HGTV's announcement, giving the network "kudos."
HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. 😁— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 7, 2018
The home hit the market last month for the first time in 45 years.