Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.

LOS ANGELES -- Television icon Larry King died in Los Angeles Saturday morning, his Twitter account confirmed. He was 87 years old."With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the tweet read.The broadcasting legend Larry King was hospitalized early in January due to COVID-19