Fans of K-Pop boy band BTS to converge in Los Angeles for first 'BTS Army' convention

LOS ANGELES -- The BTS Army is taking over Los Angeles on Sunday for the first BTS Army Con.

The convention for fans of the K-pop group is planned at the Hollywood Loz Feliz Jewish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23.

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland

The BTS Army, as the fans like to be called, can buy fan merchandise and learn BTS dance choreography.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days
