BTS, Chance the Rapper to appear in GMA Summer Concert Series

AUGUST 9: Summer comes around with the one and only @KeithUrban! He’s part of our @GMA Summer Concert series LIVE in Central Park! #KeithUrbanOnGMAhttps://t.co/5Cfe4ILYL1 pic.twitter.com/McIihaRVkm — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019

NEW YORK -- ABC's Good Morning America is announcing the headliners for its 2019 GMA Summer Concert Series lineup.Megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on Wednesday, May 15.GMA says a ticket will required for entry to the BTS concert. REQUEST FREE TICKETS HERE! All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.Here are the other performers announced:May 24: HozierMay 31: CiaraJune 7: Alessia Cara (This concert will take place in the GMA Times Square Studio.)June 14: Ellie GouldingJune 21: BastilleJune 28: Adam LambertJuly 5: Sabrina CarpenterJuly 12: The StrutsJuly 19: Blink 182July 26: Lady AntebellumAugust 2: PitbullAugust 9: Keith UrbanAugust 16: Chance the RapperAugust 23: French MontanaAugust 30: Kane Brown & MarshmelloA ticket is required for entry for the May 15, 2019 BTS concert. REQUEST FREE TICKETS HERE. All other concerts are free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.Viewers interested in joining GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.The Summer Concert Series returns for the eleventh year to Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.