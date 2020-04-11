Arts & Entertainment

Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 crisis, virtual event to be held

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. -- The COVID-19 outbreak has also claimed one of summer's more colorful festivals; the organizers of Burning Man have canceled this year's event.

There's a lot more to Burning Man than the stereotypical forms of free expression it is well-known for. The event draws tens of thousands of people to an isolated spot in the Nevada desert, KTVN reported.

This year's Burning Man festival was slated to start Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day, per usual.

RELATED: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

The organization is offering refunds for people who already bought tickets.

It's asking for donations to help minimize layoffs and what it calls other "belt-tightening measures."

A "virtual Black Rock City" event will replace the annual gathering this year, according to the Burning Man website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadalive musicfestivalburning mancoronavirusmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County
Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order
Fresno Fire Department shows appreciation for hospital workers with food delivery
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
Show More
Valley churches move Easter services online to prevent spread of COVID-19
Valley nurse spreads joy as 'stairwell singer'
Fresno State summer courses offered only online
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Clovis residents could be fined $1k for not following stay at home order
More TOP STORIES News