Buy fresh popcorn, get a gift card at Tulare's Galaxy theater

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Galaxy movie theater in Tulare is closed, but they've come up with a creative promotion to help weather the storm.The theater is currently offering gigantic bags of fresh popcorn for $25 and with the purchase, you'll receive a $25 gift card for later use.The theater can only make so much popcorn in a day, so they're asking people to make reservations online first.They also plan to offer small buckets of popcorn for $10, and those come with $10 gift cards.