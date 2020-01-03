society

Cameron Diaz welcomes baby daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden

Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

By Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden on Friday announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Raddix Madden.

In identical statements posted to their Instagram accounts, Diaz and Madden said their newborn "instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Citing a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple said they "won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is really really cute." Diaz and Madden did not specify exactly when Raddix was born.



They continued: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, have been married since 2015. Diaz is known for her roles in "There's Something About Mary" and "Being John Malkovich" as well as the "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek" franchises.

Madden is best known as a member of the band Good Charlotte and his later performances with his twin brother, Joel Madden, as The Madden Brothers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiessocietyfamily
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Volunteers needed to tally homeless population in Fresno, Madera counties
New domestic partnership law now in effect across California
Meet the man behind some of Downtown Fresno's most prominent artwork
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Show More
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
Trump speaks after strike that killed Iranian general: WATCH LIVE
Snow fun less than 2 hours from Merced, what visitors should know
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News