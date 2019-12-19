Arts & Entertainment

Singer Camila Cabello apologies for racist images posted to her alleged Tumblr blog

Singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language and images she allegedly used on a now-deleted social media account.

This comes days after a Twitter user posted screenshots from a now-defunct Tumblr blog claiming to belong to the 22-year-old "Havana" singer.

The account contained a series of racist jokes, memes and references to the n-word.

While Cabello did not specify that the account was hers, she released an apology, admitting she felt "ashamed."

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she said in a statement posted to Twitter.



Many write that even though the former Fifth Harmony star apparently made these posts years ago, "at 15 she had to know racism is wrong."

Others coming to her defense writing, "at this moment, we must take her apology and hope she truly means it."
