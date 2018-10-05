MARVEL

'Captain America' star Chris Evans hangs up his shield

After eight years of playing Captain America actor Chris Evans is hanging up the shield.

In a tweet yesterday, he says the crew officially wrapped on Avengers Four and it was an emotional day.


He thanked the people in front and behind the camera as well as the fans.

Evans was first cast as Captain America back in 2010.

The 37-year old's final performance in the role will be in Avengers Four when it comes out in theaters in May of next year.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC30.
