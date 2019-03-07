Arts & Entertainment

'Captain Marvel' female friendship true to life, co-star Lashana Lynch says

EMBED <>More Videos

"Captain Marvel" explodes into theaters Thursday night. It's the first film in the Marvel universe to focus on a female superhero.

By Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO -- "Captain Marvel" explodes into theaters Thursday night. It's the first film in the Marvel universe to focus on a female superhero.

Lashana Lynch plays Maria, Captain Marvel's best friend since their days as military pilots.

"They are both standalone, very unapologetic, very grounded, intelligent, very talented women," she said. "But when they come together, they rub off on each other so well and the make each other feel like they can easily be the best versions of themselves."

Lynch said she and costar Brie Larson didn't have to work to create chemistry between their characters.

"We just represented what we wanted to show on the screen and that's just two women being kind to each other and really experiencing life," she said.

Lynch said her character Maria is special because she's the first fully-formed black woman outside of the Black Panther series.

"It's nice to be in the family. It's nice to be part of this movie, especially an origin movie that is going to set up different types of women in this part of the universe," she said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieactormarvel comicsus world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno deputies arrest man wanted for shooting
Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight, geologist coming Friday
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Man attempts to light house on fire, fails, gets arrested
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU sues after students' quotes removed from yearbook
Show More
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
More TOP STORIES News