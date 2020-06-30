Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator and star, dies at 98

Reiner, one of the most prolific entertainers in history, died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.
WATCH: Carl, Rob Reiner honored with hand, footprints ceremony
Reiner was also a longtime comedian, screenwriter and publisher. He was a nine-time Emmy Awards winner, and won a Grammy for his best-selling album with Mel Brooks entitled, "2000 Years With Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks" in 1960.
Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world.— carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020
WATCH: Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.