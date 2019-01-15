Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Wonderful Town and Lorelei, as well as films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee.
The versatile performer's career doesn't stop there. She often appeared on television and in night clubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour. On TV, she appeared on game shows and comedy sketch shows. She also lent her voice to animated children's films and programs, playing the grandmother in the early '90s series The Addams Family and Ms. Fieldmouse in the 1994 movie Thumbelina.
Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.
Channing would have celebrated her 98th birthday on Jan. 31.
