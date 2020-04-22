Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more perform for the All Together Now streaming show

LOS ANGELES -- On Saturday, a virtual concert featuring Carole King, Smokey Robinson and many more, was streamed to the public to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus emergency.
The event, All Together Now, benefits the L.A. City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which helps support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.
Previously announced stars who participated in the event include Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester and Denny Laine.
