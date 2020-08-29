Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman death: Celebrities remember 'Black Panther' star

LOS ANGELES -- Acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of such popular films as "Black Panther" and "42," passed away Friday of cancer at the age of 43.

The shocking news was made public on the actor's Twitter page.


Boseman lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer after a four-year fight.

Celebrities from the sports, entertainment and the political world flooded social media with reaction to the shocking news.















Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day. "His transcendent performance in '42' will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie's story to audiences for generations to come," the league wrote in a tweet.

His T'Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016s "Captain America: Civil War," and his "Wakanda Forever" salute reverberated around the world after the release of "Black Panther" two years ago.

The film's vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel "Black Panther" to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.

The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark's funeral in last year's "Avengers: Endgame." A "Black Panther" sequel had been announced, and was one of the studio's most anticipated upcoming films.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldblack panther
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
UPDATE: Man fires at Mariposa Co. deputy, taken into custody
Foster Farms employee at Livingston plant says he's scared to go back
Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Newsom details new plan
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
Show More
CA COVID prison releases catches victims off-guard
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
Fresno Co. official says rate of COVID-19 infection has plateaued
CA lawmakers OK ban on sale of most flavored tobacco
Classes in Selma canceled Friday after district computer systems hit by ransomware
More TOP STORIES News