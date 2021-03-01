golden globe awards

Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Golden Globes win

LOS ANGELES -- Six months after his death at age 43, Chadwick Boseman has won a Golden Globe.

The award for best actor in a dramatic film was earned by Boseman for his final role, in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband, saying "he would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

Through tears, Ledward added: "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."

In the Netflix film, Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis.

Boseman, who starred in the Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther," died in August after privately battling colon cancer for four years.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showscelebrity deathsmovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda accepts lifetime achievement award
'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Norman Lear accepts award for TV long career at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting in southeast Fresno
19-year-old shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Family of 24-year-old woman killed in Madera County searching for answers
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
Police searching for 2 men who fired shots at Fresno apartment
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno
Show More
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
Gb3 in Fresno to reopen gym pools for members
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
More TOP STORIES News