Change of scenery: 3 round-trip flights heading to Las Vegas for under $100

According to travel site Skyscanner, in May, there's one nonstop flight leaving Fresno Yosemite International Airport for under $100, round-trip. Luckily for you, it's heading to Las Vegas, arguably the greatest work-hard, play-hard city in the country.
Take a look at next month's upcoming deals, below.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Get Me Outta Here
If you're itching for a change of scenery ASAP, plan to fly out of Fresno on the first of May and to return the following Tuesday, May 8. Allegiant will get you to and from Las Vegas for $91.
Best Deal
If you fly out on Tuesday, May 8 and return from Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, you'll only have to pay $85 for your round-trip ticket with Allegiant.
Time To Plan
Prices go up a bit towards the end of May; however, at the moment, tickets are still going for less than $100. If you plan to depart Fresno on Saturday, May 19 and to return from Las Vegas on Thursday, May 24, you can get your round-trip, nonstop tickets for $96 from Allegiant.
If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to Las Vegas here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start. Not sure what to do once you get there? Check out upcoming events here.