Cheap flights from Fresno to Austin, and what to do once you're there

Photo: iStock

By Hoodline
Looking for a trending new city to explore? Consider Austin, Texas, one of the fastest growing large cities in the country and U.S. News & World Report's #1 place to live in the U.S. for the past two years running.

The self-proclaimed "Live Music Capital of the World" is home to many students, artists and musicians, along with a booming tech industry, and a classic Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex food scene. Despite its growth, Austin seeks to maintain its eccentric local vibe, with plenty of independent businesses and a strong commitment to the local environment. Austin hosts numerous festivals throughout the year and boasts more music venues per capita than any other city in the U.S. The list of local attractions also includes extensive theaters, museums and outdoor spaces like parks, lakes and waterways.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Austin. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

Cheapest Austin flights




Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Austin are if you leave on January 10 and return from Texas on January 14. Allegiant Air currently has tickets for $261, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Fresno on February 23 and return from Austin on February 25, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $284 roundtrip.

Top Austin hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are some of Austin's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Driskill (604 Brazos St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Driskill. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

A landmark in downtown Austin, this legendary hotel was built in 1886 as the showplace for cattle baron Jesse Driskill and has since become synonymous with traditional Texas hospitality.

The AT&T Conference Center (1900 University Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There's also the 4.8-star rated The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, which has rooms for $129/night.

Located on the south side of the UT campus, the AT&T Education and Conference Center offers luxury hotel amenities and full conference center facilities, including intimate meeting rooms with arena seating and smart classroom technology.

The Hotel Ella (1900 Rio Grande)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Hotel Ella. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $199/night.

Local restaurant picks




Austin has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Uchi (801 S. Lamar Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Uchi, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 104 reviews on Skyscanner.

Combining local seasonal ingredients with an infinite spectrum of seafood from around the globe is the basis for Uchi's culinary philosophy. It pairs traditional Japanese offerings with new and refreshing flavors and textures.

"Amazing sushi," wrote visitor Katie. "It's up there against anything you'll have in San Francisco, NYC or elsewhere. They don't take reservations and it can get crowded."

Hopdoddy Burger Bar (1400 S. Congress Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is Hopdoddy Burger Bar, with 4.7 stars from 127 reviews.

"Ahi Tuna Burger," wrote reviewer Wendy. "Handmade buns. This place is popular so there may be a line but it moves pretty fast and is totally worth it."

Franklin Barbecue (900 E. 11th)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is Franklin Barbecue.

"All the hype for this all-American meal," wrote Helena. "It was the number one thing to do while visiting Austin."

Featured local attractions




Not sure what to do in Austin, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Barton Springs Pool (2201 Barton Springs Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Barton Springs Pool. As one of Austin's finest attractions, Barton Springs Pool is the perfect outing for those hot Texas days or even the cool ones. Maintaining a comfortable 68 degrees Fahrenheit year round, you will enjoy a 100 percent natural swimming experience with no chlorine.

Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail (Lady Bird Lake)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Lastly, spend some time at Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail.

"A wonderful body of water in the center of the city," wrote visitor Nici. "Paddle boarding and kayaking are activities around Lady Bird Lake and I do suggest trying them at least once."
