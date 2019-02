Cheap flights from Fresno to Prague, and what to do once you're there

Flight deals to Prague

Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and the country's capital city was named one of 2018's top destinations by the New York Times.Bisected by the Vltava River, "the City of a Hundred Spires" is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.Using travel site Skyscanner , we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Fresno and Prague in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and favorite local attractions.The cheapest flights between Fresno and Prague are if you leave on March 2 and return from the Czech Republic on March 5. KLM currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $788.There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Fresno on April 20 and return from Prague on April 27, Iberia can get you there and back for $1,314 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Louren Hotel . The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $92.Another option: Sophie's Hostel . The 4.8-star hostel has rooms for $16/night.The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University and Wenceslas Square are area attractions.Prague has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.First things first: where to get a drink and a quick bite. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska , which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner."This spot serves up hearty traditional Czech food for a very reasonable price," wrote visitor Emily.If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to SaSaZu , with 4.9 stars from seven reviews."The food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia. It's not cheap but it is worth it," wrote reviewer Clare.Also worth considering is U Medvidku , whihc has a 4.8-star rating out of eight reviews."I highly recommend the potato dumplings filled with cabbage and smoked meat," wrote reviewer Marie.Finally, there's Cafe Imperial , which has 4.6 stars out of 16 reviews."This restaurant serves typical Czech cuisine, and it is a great place to try out some local favorites, including locally made wine by the glass," wrote reviewer Louisa M.To round out your trip, Prague offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.First up is The Charles Bridge The bridge is the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle. Thousands of people traverse it every year.Then, there's Prague Castle , the original seat of power in Bohemia, the home of Czech royalty.The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center. If you visit during the day, make sure to catch the changing of the guard, which occurs every hour."The Prague Castle is beautiful and historic," wrote visitor Emily.Finally, consider checking out Old Town Square , the oldest and most populated square in this historic city."The buildings surrounding the square are incredibly beautiful and well worth seeing," wrote reviewer Schel.