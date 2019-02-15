Cheap flights from Fresno to Prague, and what to do once you're there

Bisected by the Vltava River, "the City of a Hundred Spires" is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Fresno and Prague in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and favorite local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Prague
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Prague are if you leave on March 2 and return from the Czech Republic on March 5. KLM currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $788.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Fresno on April 20 and return from Prague on April 27, Iberia can get you there and back for $1,314 roundtrip.
Top Prague hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Louren Hotel (Slezska 55 Slezska 832/55)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Louren Hotel. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $92.
The Sophie's Hostel (Melounova 2)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another option:Sophie's Hostel. The 4.8-star hostel has rooms for $16/night.
The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University and Wenceslas Square are area attractions.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Prague has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlazdena 1003/7 110)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First things first: where to get a drink and a quick bite. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.
"This spot serves up hearty traditional Czech food for a very reasonable price," wrote visitor Emily.
SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.
"The food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia. It's not cheap but it is worth it," wrote reviewer Clare.
U Medvidku (Na Perstyne, 345/7)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is U Medvidku, whihc has a 4.8-star rating out of eight reviews.
"I highly recommend the potato dumplings filled with cabbage and smoked meat," wrote reviewer Marie.
Cafe Imperial (Na Porici, 15)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Cafe Imperial, which has 4.6 stars out of 16 reviews.
"This restaurant serves typical Czech cuisine, and it is a great place to try out some local favorites, including locally made wine by the glass," wrote reviewer Louisa M.
Featured Prague attractions
To round out your trip, Prague offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The Charles Bridge (Karluv most)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Charles Bridge.
The bridge is the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle. Thousands of people traverse it every year.
Prague Castle (Prague 11908)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Prague Castle, the original seat of power in Bohemia, the home of Czech royalty.
The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center. If you visit during the day, make sure to catch the changing of the guard, which occurs every hour.
"The Prague Castle is beautiful and historic," wrote visitor Emily.
Old Town Square (Staromestske nam)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out Old Town Square, the oldest and most populated square in this historic city.
"The buildings surrounding the square are incredibly beautiful and well worth seeing," wrote reviewer Schel.
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.