GMA premieres Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The Bachelorette premiered its enchanting new promo of Hannah Brown's season on Good Morning America Friday.

It shows the current reigning Miss Alabama stripping off her crown, sash, and princess skirt to leave her standing in a powder blue romper.



So she's shedding her beauty-queen persona and featuring a new empowered look.

Hannah "Beast" is ready to date more than two dozen men and find her perfect match.

The promo says, "Think you know her? Think again."

Well, you can find out for yourself when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
