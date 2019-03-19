Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytwitterchickenchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News