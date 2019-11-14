american music awards

Ciara to host 2019 American Music Awards; Kesha joins performer lineup

Ciara appears during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019" on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)

LOS ANGELES -- The 2019 American Music Awards have a host: Ciara.

The "1, 2 Step" singer has performed at the AMAs in the past, but 2019 will mark her first time hosting the program. Ciara released "Beauty Marks," her seventh studio album, in May.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC also announced Thursday that Kesha will perform during the award show with rapper Big Freedia. There are no details available yet about their AMAs performance, which will come just weeks after the October release of their collaboration "Raising Hell." Kesha is set to release her next album, "High Road," in 2020.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain were previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
