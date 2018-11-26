ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian Ken Jeong set to take the stage at Tachi Palace

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tachi Palace has announced that actor and comedian Ken Jeong will be performing at the hotel in January.

Jeong is set to take the stage on January 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bingo Hall.

Jeong is known for his role as "Mr. Chow" in 'The Hangover' films which earned him an MTV Movie Award and three Teen Choice Nominations.

Fun fact, before his career in acting, Jeong earned his medical degree and completed his residency in New Orleans.

Tickets to see Ken Jeong are on sale now and can be purchased online at TachiPalace.com or at the Hotel Gift Shop. Tickets start at $40 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
