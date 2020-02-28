bachelor

'Bachelorette' contestant Connor Saeli takes another shot at love on 'Bachelor Live on Stage'

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Connor Saeli is no stranger to the "Bachelor" franchise. After appearing on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and subsequently on "Bachelor in Paradise," he's still on the hunt for his dream woman. Now, he's taking another shot at finding love as the Los Angeles Bachelor for "The Bachelor Live on Stage."

The nationwide tour, which began in February 2020, is bringing all the magic of the beloved reality television franchise to 66 cities around the country, for one night only. Through a series of challenges, games, and onstage "dates," Saeli will meet ten local women and finish the night by giving his rose to the one he is most compatible with.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelorette Becca Kufrin co-host the live show and will help guide Saeli through his night of romance. However, this time Bachelor Nation will have a say, as the audience will participate in Saeli's journey by asking questions and making suggestions as he goes on his "dates."

"We're hoping to see the kisses, the love, the drama and the romance that you see on national television," Higgins said. "We have people from all over the U.S. watching on a weekly basis and so now it's our turn to return the favor and show up to your hometown."



Saeli is nervous to be the one handing out roses for the first time, especially considering he has to make all his decisions within the two-hour show.

Current Bachelor Peter Weber offered up some advice for Saeli: "Just follow your heart. Do not make decisions for anybody else."

After dating on two reality television shows, Saeli revealed that he has done a lot of work on himself to be less passive in a relationship and now he's ready to "take life by the reigns." Saeli told On The Red Carpet that the top three qualities he's looking for in a woman are: outgoing, adventurous and ambitious.

Once the show is over, it's up to both parties to decide whether they want to go on a date together. While Saeli resides in Dallas, he confessed: "If I find the right lady, I'm open to moving anywhere."

Fans can still get tickets to see this live show, or take their shot at love, on The Bachelor Live on Stage's website.
