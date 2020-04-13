NEW YORK CITY -- Ryan Seacrest is donating $1 million to help first responders fight the coronavirus pandemic in New York City and Los Angeles.
The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host is joining a litany of celebrities giving back during the crisis, with 75% of his donation going to feed and house FDNY members for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children's Foundation.
"After seeing a news report about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to avoid putting their loved ones at risk, I wanted to do something to help make sure these New Yorkers stay safe while they're away from their families busy taking care of ours," he told People magazine.
"New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me," he said.
About three-quarters of the donation will be set aside to house and feed 200 first responders with the FDNY and EMTs in New York City for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children's Foundation.
In additional to "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Seacrest is host of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," his market-topping #1 nationally-syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeart Media's 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally-syndicated Top 40 radio show.
Seacrest is also the host of the iconic music competition series American Idol on ABC as well as host and executive producer of ABC's annual New Year's Eve program, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and "E! Live from the Red Carpet" award shows.
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1 million to help first responders in New York, Los Angeles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More