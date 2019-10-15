big fresno fair

Country music icon Willie Nelson closes out Big Fresno Fair

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ageless wonder doesn't seem to be slowing down. Willie Nelson just performed at Stanford over the weekend. After the Big Fresno Fair, he has six dates in Las Vegas.

Fans like Carol and Jim Linenbach have been following the 86-year-old icon for several decades.

"Probably about 60 years, something like that. Before he had a beard and I knew much about him and everything. He used to sing some of the old standards," Jim said.

"He's an inspiration, you know and the fact he's traveling with his family is really nice," Carol added.

Hours before fans pack into the Paul Paul Theater and Willie Nelson takes the stage, his road crew has to move in all of the band's equipment.

With so many stops on the tour, they have it all down to a science.

It's just another gig but everything has to be set up the way Willie likes it. He doesn't like surprises.

"Right now we're unloading Willie's stuff. We're going to set up his backline, band gear and get a piano. Pull his piano out and have my piano tuner tune it up. Then we'll do a quick sound check," said fair production manager, Luis del Arroz.

Luiz del Arroz has worked with the fair entertainment since 1995. Jay Leno was the first show he assisted on. He says the variety of fair acts did very well this year.

"It is interesting to see what people come out to see and how enthusiastic they are," he said.

And they'll be loud and on their feet for Willie Nelson to close out the fair.

Willie Nelson & Family will take the stage at the Paul Paul Theater at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnoconcertentertainmentbig fresno fairfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Students flock to Big Fresno Fair for annual Education Day
Big Fresno Fair 2019 Information
Ways to enjoy the Big Fresno Fair for cheap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children shot in back seat of parents' car in Selma
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home charged with murder
CPUC sanctions PG&E over power outages
Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in downtown Fresno
Nearly 1,500 without power in north Fresno, PG&E says
CA schools will start later under new law, how local districts are affected
Fresno Pacific swimmers sue university over 'toxic' chlorine exposure
Show More
Student found with unloaded firearm at Lemoore school, police say
Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
Samuel Merritt University to offer BSN program in Fresno
Fresno ranked in top 15 worst driving cities in America
More TOP STORIES News