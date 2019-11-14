country music awards

Country's female legends kick off 2019 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Female acts may be scarce on contemporary country radio and the country charts, but they brought girl power to the 2019 Country Music Association with a resilient performance featuring top women from the genre, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood to Reba McEntire.

The three acts, who are hosting Wednesday's show together, were joined by Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more, singing classic country songs across two stages.

After the performance Parton asked, "What do you call three women hosting the CMAs?"

"Your lucky night," she screamed.

McEntire added they joined forces to host the show and perform the opening number to inspire young women watching the awards show from their TV screens.

The trio performed "Until the Day They Lay Me Down" to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.

Check out some clips from the star-studded performance below:




The Associated Press contributed to this report.
