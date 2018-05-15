Crews begin setting up for Grizzly Fest

Crews have begun setting up for what's being called "the music event of the year" here in the Central Valley.Headliners Snoop Dogg and Foster the People lead a "Grizzly Fest" lineup that's expected to attract thousands of visitors this weekend."You have a lot of anxiety months prior now its just like you got to go. Get in the mode, and I got to work," said Grizzly Fest promoter Aren Hekimian.According to organizers, everything is on schedule to make Grizzly Fest a tremendous success after drawing over 12,000 last year. In 2018 the event grows to two days with dozens of acts set to perform."We're on pace right now for about 10,000 attendees on Friday and 10,000-12,000 on Saturday, so basically what we expected."Festival-goers might be surprised at just the enormous size and production value that the main stage and surrounding area will do for the event. A crew from Sacramento was hired to erect the performer's platform and give it a stadium concert-like feel."It's not just guys putting up stages and a couple of DJ rigs, it's much more. We're trying to make this a substantial experience so people coming to it know it's an event they can plan for next year," said production manager Luis Delarroz.The City of Fresno says parking will be available at Woodward Park, but attendees are strongly encouraged to use alternative transportation services, like the special FAX to the FEST bus service or the FestDrive shuttle services to and from Fresno State and downtown.No parking will be allowed in the nearby neighborhoods.