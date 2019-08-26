Crowd celebrates Selena at special tribute night at Arte Americas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Queen of Tejano can still draw a crowd, dreaming of you, almost 25 years after her death.
Selena fans showed off their best washing machine dance moves to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Friday night during a special tribute night at Arte Americas.
Selena impersonators looked "como la flor" to entertain the crowd of more than 300 people at the downtown venue, and a cover band performed some of her biggest hits.
The Selena night is part of the cultural arts center's "Nights in Plaza Paz" series.
