Coronavirus California

Daly City siblings create adorable coronavirus rap while stuck at home

By Alix Martichoux
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Two Daly City siblings, left with nothing but time on their hands as they shelter in place during the novel coronavirus outbreak, have made their musical debut with a COVID-19 inspired rap song.

18-year-old Ariel Chupo put together the beat and his 9-year-old sister Ellie dela Cruz voices the track.

From her moody, dimly lit "studio" she spits prescient rhymes like, "It feels like it's preventing me from chilling socially. It looks like the virus is taking over globally.

"Let me tell you a little something about what is happening, because I'm only 9 years old and my fourth grade year is damaging. We are only at the start of 2020 and already I can't get my Starbucks matcha venti."

We feel you, Ellie.

The siblings say they tag-teamed writing the lyrics. The two told KGO's Dion Lim they want to explore making more music in the future, but Ellie isn't a big fan of crowds. So for now, this quaint coronavirus set-up is perfect for their budding music careers. The siblings say they're working on releasing a song per week on YouTube as the shelter-in-place orders continue.

Watch the full rap video at the top of this story and tune into KGO at 4 p.m. for more from the musical duo.
