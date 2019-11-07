Arts & Entertainment

Matt Damon, Christian Bale bring the real story 'Ford v Ferrari' to life

By Dave Kunz
HOLLYWOOD -- The new film "Ford v Ferrari" shines a light on a great American car racing story. Director James Mangold knew he'd have no problem getting gearheads and racing enthusiasts excited for the film; but this movie has much wider appeal. The film held its Hollywood premiere on Monday, Nov. 4.

"I knew we'd have the car people," said Mangold. "One way or the other, you'd show up. The other people are who I'm after."

The movie tells the true story of how Ford Motor Company needed a wily racing pro to go after Ferrari in the 1960s and win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. The racer they tapped was the late Carroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon.

"I read the script and I just absolutely fell in love with it. And I felt if it attracted me that way, hopefully movie-goers would feel the same. So you don't have to be completely like you," said Damon, referring to the period style racing jacket ABC7 reporter Dave Kunz wore to the premiere. "I mean for people like you it works, but for people like your wife it'll work too."

Heroes need co-heroes, and Shelby's was a British racing driver named Ken Miles. Oscar winner Christian Bale studied up on Miles for the film, even spending time with the late racer's son Peter Miles.

"Ken was just a fascinating live wire. You know, a hot head, but somebody who was absolutely a phenomenal driver. But an incredible mechanic as well, who could build a car from the ground up," said Bale.

This movie should appeal to car and racing enthusiasts. But it should also appeal to people who've never seen one lap of an auto race, as it's just a good human story. "Ford v Ferrari" opens on Nov. 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviecar
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Show More
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
More TOP STORIES News