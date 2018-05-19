FRESNO COUNTY

Day One of Grizzly Fest at Woodward Park

EMBED </>More Videos

This year's Grizzly Fest is bringing tens of thousands of people to Woodward Park. (KFSN)

By and Jason Oliveira
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Woodward Park transformed into a music venue Friday, drawing thousands to Northeast Fresno for the first day of Grizzly Fest.

Concertgoers standing in huge crowds, soaked in the live performances taking place on two different stages.

RELATED: Grizzly Fest transportation options

"I'm a big fan of Jhené Aiko, when she finally came I had to hold it inside," Walter Olazaba said.
EMBED More News Videos

Grizzly Fest - Day 1


With close to 8,000 people scattered all over the park, Fresno Police had more than 80 officers on the ground and in the sky.

We spoke with Chief Jerry Dyer on a hydraulic lift some 200 feet overlooking the grounds. He says the machine serves as a third eye.

"Being able to have this eye in the sky, It gives you a lot of advantages that you don't have when you're on the ground," said Chief Jerry Dyer. "Every aspect is covered in terms of making sure people are safe at this event."

Fresno Police say there were no incidents that involved them at the event Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwoodward parkmusicfestivallive musicFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News