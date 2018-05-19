Day One of Grizzly Fest at Woodward Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3493528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grizzly Fest - Day 1

Woodward Park transformed into a music venue Friday, drawing thousands to Northeast Fresno for the first day of Grizzly Fest.Concertgoers standing in huge crowds, soaked in the live performances taking place on two different stages."I'm a big fan of Jhené Aiko, when she finally came I had to hold it inside," Walter Olazaba said.With close to 8,000 people scattered all over the park, Fresno Police had more than 80 officers on the ground and in the sky.We spoke with Chief Jerry Dyer on a hydraulic lift some 200 feet overlooking the grounds. He says the machine serves as a third eye."Being able to have this eye in the sky, It gives you a lot of advantages that you don't have when you're on the ground," said Chief Jerry Dyer. "Every aspect is covered in terms of making sure people are safe at this event."Fresno Police say there were no incidents that involved them at the event Friday.