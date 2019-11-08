Did you catch the shout-out to Tulare County in last night's Jeopardy?

The South Valley got a shout-out during last night's Jeopardy.
It's safe to say viewers at home will know the answer to this one.
The question asked was: "This dairy state is the USA's top milk producer, with lots coming from Tulare County in the Central Valley."
Did you answer - "What is California?"
In Double Jeopardy, during the tournament of champions, one of the contestants picked a clue under the category "Jeopardy keywords.. not!"
It asked what state was the top milk producer - and also shone a spotlight on Tulare County for being a major producer of milk for the country.
Not even show host Alex Trebek mispronouncing 'Tulare' could take away from the county's moment of pride.
