Did you catch the shout-out to Tulare County in last night's Jeopardy?

The South Valley got a shout-out during last night's Jeopardy.It's safe to say viewers at home will know the answer to this one.The question asked was: "This dairy state is the USA's top milk producer, with lots coming from Tulare County in the Central Valley."Did you answer - "What is California?"In Double Jeopardy, during the tournament of champions, one of the contestants picked a clue under the category "Jeopardy keywords.. not!"It asked what state was the top milk producer - and also shone a spotlight on Tulare County for being a major producer of milk for the country.Not even show host Alex Trebek mispronouncing 'Tulare' could take away from the county's moment of pride.