Country music star Dierks Bentley will headline the Save Mart Center on February 15, 2019.He is kicking off his 2019 Burning Man Tour--special guests on the tour Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights.Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 a.m. with prices starting at $34.75.For more information visit savemartcenter.com