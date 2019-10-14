disney+ streaming service

What movies, shows can you watch on Disney+? Highlights of what's coming to Disney Plus streaming service

Disney is just weeks away from launching its all-new Disney+ streaming service, and the company is pulling back the curtain to reveal "basically everything" users can expect to find when the service launches on November 12.

In addition to the more than 25 original series and 10 original films that will premiere on Disney+ within the first year of launch, the streamer will also include much of Disney's vast library of content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

On Monday morning, Disney+ posted a massive Twitter thread naming hundreds of film and series titles that will be available on Disney+. Disney released the list chronologically, starting with the 1937 classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" all the way up to the original content set to premiere later this year. Click on the tweet below to scroll through the entire announcement thread from Disney or scroll down to see highlights from the list.



Customers who sign up on DisneyPlus.com have the option of purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12. When the service launches, there will also be an option to bundle Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with ads for $12.99 per month.

LIBRARY CONTENT

FILMS

101 Dalmatians (1961, 1996)
A Bug's Life (1998)
A Goofy Movie (1995)
An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
Bambi (1942)
Big Hero 6 (2014)
Born in China (2017)
Cars (2006)
Fantasia (1940)
Finding Dory (2016)
Finding Nemo (2003)
Free Solo (2018)
Frozen (2013)
Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
Hercules (1997)
High School Musical (2006)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Inside Out (2015)
Iron Man (2008)
Lady and the Tramp (1955, 2019)
Lilo & Stitch (2003)
Mary Poppins (1964)
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
Moana (2016)
Monsters University (2013)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Ratatouille (2007)
Remember the Titans (2000)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
The Good Dinosaur (2015)
The Incredibles (2004)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries (2001)
The Rocketeer (1991)
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
The Three Caballeros (1945)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Toy Story (1995)
Tron (1982)
Zootopia (2016)

SERIES:
Andi Mack
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Kim Possible
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Raven's Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 series)
That's So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Wicked Tuna

ORIGINALS

In addition to the library films and series, here's a roundup of some of the previously announce original content Disney is developing for the streamer:

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

"High School Musical" is back, this time in series form! The new Disney+ series follows a group of East High students as they stage their own production of "High School Musical." Cast members include Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders and Sofia Wylie.

Watch the trailer for the new series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" that will debut on the Disney+ streaming service.



"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will be available to stream at launch.

"The Mandalorian"

"Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," teases a trailer for Lucasfilm's series "The Mandalorian," which will be available on Disney+ at launch.

Watch the trailer for "The Mandalorian," a Lucasfilm series coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



Here's how writer and executive producer Jon Favreau teased the series' premise last year: "After the stories of Jango Fett and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."
"Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter who has been compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Herzog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star. Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi and Nick Nolte will also appear in the series.

"Noelle"

Disney+ is kicking off the holiday season with "Noelle," a film that introduces viewers to Noelle Kringle and her brother, Santa's adult children. According to the trailer, Noelle Kringle's brother is taking over as Santa in the film. It teases that all is not well on the North Pole as Noelle embarks on a mission to rescue her brother before Christmas.

Watch the trailer for "Noelle," which will be released exclusively on Disney+ at launch.



"Noelle" stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine and Julie Hagerty.

"Lady and the Tramp"

More than six decades after it first premiered, Disney is offering a new take on "Lady and the Tramp." The trailer for the re-imagined film takes viewers into the live-action version of the 1955 animated film.

Watch the trailer for Disney's re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp," coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



The trailer teases: "Every day could be an adventure." The re-imagined "Lady and the Tramp" will premiere on Disney+ at launch.

"Encore!"

"Encore!" reunites a group of classmates for a real-life encore, giving them the chance to perform the same musical they performed during their high school theater years. The series, helmed by executive producer Kristen Bell, will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
Watch the trailer for "Encore!", which will premiere later this year on Disney+.



"The World According To Jeff Goldblum"

Watch the trailer for "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," a new National Geographic series that will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.



"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" is a National Geographic docu-series that Disney previously said "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."
In the trailer, Goldblum described the show as "off the beaten path," "unexpected" and "surprising." It will premiere on Disney+ at launch.

"One Day at Disney" book, docu-series for Disney+

Disney is telling the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in "One Day at Disney," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."
The "One Day at Disney" docu-series on Disney Plus will shine a light on some of the talented men and women bringing Disney's most beloved stories to life.



The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."

This list of programming is subject to change and will vary by territory.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
