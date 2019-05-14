disney

Disney takes full operational control of Hulu

The Walt Disney Company has taken full operational control of Hulu, The Walt Disney Company and Comcast Corporation announced on Tuesday.

NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, owns 33% of Hulu right now. The companies said in a press release that as early as January 2024, Comcast can require Disney to buy NBCUniversal's interest in Hulu, and Disney can require NBCUniversal to sell that stake to Disney for its fair market value at that future time. Disney has guaranteed a sale price that represents a minimum total equity value of $27.5 billion.

The deal also includes an agreement for both corporations to fund Hulu's recent purchase of AT&T Inc.'s 9.5% interest in Hulu.

Though the move will take place immediately, the press release does not explicitly mention any immediate changes for customers. As part of the deal, NBCUniversal will be allowed to end some of its content licensing agreements with Hulu a few years down the line.

The move means Disney will once again extend the reach of its streaming abilities. The news comes just a month after Disney announced that its upcoming streaming service for Disney content, Disney+, would become available in November. That service will offer the full Disney library, including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content.

Disney may bundle Hulu with Disney+ and its existing sports streaming service, ESPN+, executives said last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Everything to know about Disney+

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulumoviesbusinesstelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & world
DISNEY
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News