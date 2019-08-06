disney+ streaming service

Disney to offer $12.99 monthly bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services

BURBANK, Calif. -- When The Walt Disney Company launches its Disney+ streaming service later this year, users will have the option to subscribe to a package that also includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount.

The company announced Tuesday that its bundle of the three streaming services will $12.99 per month.

A subscription to just Disney+, which will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic, will cost $6.99, the company had previously announced.

Hulu, which features general entertainment fare compared to family-oriented Disney+, starts at $5.99 per month, and ESPN+ starts at $4.99 per month. Disney owns ESPN and recently took full operational control of Hulu.

Disney is making the bundle available Nov. 12, the same day Disney+ is set to launch.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisionbusinessdisneyespndisney+ streaming service
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu
'Star Wars' fans get 1st look at 'The Mandalorian' streaming series
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'The Simpsons' to stream exclusively on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
Tulare Co. boy arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence, authorities say
Woman who witnessed crash hit by car trying to help victims
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Show More
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency
Paradise Police offering $20K for new officers
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno identified
More TOP STORIES News