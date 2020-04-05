Coronavirus

Disney waives monthly payments, offers refunds for parks' annual passholders

Disney is waiving payments and offering refunds for annual passholders who can't experience the magic of its theme parks during the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced that effective Sunday, April 5, it will automatically stop and waive all upcoming payments while Disney World and Disneyland are closed. Disney is also offering refunds for payments made between March 14 and April 4. Payments will resume once parks reopen.

Alternatively, passholders can postpone payments in order to allow their passes to be valid beyond the originally scheduled expiration date.

For those who already paid in full, Disney is extending the expiration date on their passes to the number of days the parks are closed. These passholders also have the option to ask for a partial refund for the closure period.

"We want to thank you for your patience as we work through the many details related to the temporary closure of the theme parks," the company's website reads.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced
Crowds fill Fresno County parks despite COVID-19 closure
Show More
Friends throw car parade for Visalia girl announced cancer-free on 16th birthday
Valley group raises money for local restaurants, healthcare workers
ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
Man hospitalized after Selma drive-by shooting, expected to survive
Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, officials looking to ramp up testing
More TOP STORIES News